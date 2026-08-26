SpaceX Plans $100B Starbase Louisiana Launch Facility

SpaceX has announced plans to construct a $100 billion launch facility named Starbase Louisiana, set to become the largest of its kind in the world. The facility will be located in Vermilion Parish, Louisiana, and construction is expected to begin in 2027, with the first launch targeted for 2029. This development marks a significant expansion of SpaceX's operations beyond its existing sites in Texas and Florida.

The new facility will cover 125,000 acres and is designed to support thousands of Starship flights annually, with missions to Earth orbit, the Moon, Mars, and beyond. SpaceX's ambitious project is expected to create 3,000 direct jobs, with an average salary of $92,600, and an additional 8,100 indirect jobs, significantly boosting the local economy. According to the BBC, the Louisiana Economic Development agency highlighted that the average wage at the base would be 192% more than the region's current average salary.

Governor Jeff Landry and Louisiana Economic Development have welcomed the project, seeing it as a major economic boost for the state. The facility will include five launch complexes, each with two launch pads, a propellant farm, and housing for employees and their families. SpaceX also plans to support missions involving orbital data centers and expanded internet connectivity through its Starlink network.

Environmental concerns have been raised due to the sensitivity of Louisiana's coastal wetlands. SpaceX has committed to working with state agencies and conservation groups to address potential impacts on wildlife and habitats. The company plans to engage with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority to mitigate environmental impacts.

Axios reported that the project is part of SpaceX's goal to launch 30 rockets daily by 2030, aligning with broader space travel aims. The facility will also benefit from Louisiana's new Aerospace Facilities and Activities Rebate and the High Impact Jobs program, as well as customized workforce recruitment assistance.

SpaceX's founder and CEO, Elon Musk, expressed gratitude to Governor Landry and the people of Louisiana for their support. "We're preparing to build a spaceport that, until now, has only existed in science fiction," Musk said. "Starbase, Louisiana will unlock that future."