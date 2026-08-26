Taylor Swift Praises Dolly Parton's Legacy

Taylor Swift has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Dolly Parton, who passed away at age 80 on Tuesday (August 25). Swift expressed her admiration for Parton, highlighting her contributions as a trailblazer in country music and a philanthropist. In her statement, Swift said, "A world without Dolly doesn’t feel possible, real, or right," but noted that Parton's legacy will endure due to her generous spirit and the countless lives she impacted.

Swift praised Parton as a songwriter, philanthropist, and independent artist, describing her as "true grace and true grit." The two singers shared a mutual admiration, with Parton defending Swift's songwriting abilities in 2022. Their connection deepened when Swift and her husband, Travis Kelce, donated $2 million to Parton's Imagination Library, a program providing free books to children.

Parton, who started the Imagination Library in 1995, thanked Swift and Kelce in a video before her passing, expressing her gratitude for their generosity. The program has distributed over 200 million books worldwide, aiming to foster a love of reading among children.

Parton's nephew, Bryan Seaver, announced her death, which has led to an outpouring of tributes from around the world. Known for her music and humanitarian efforts, Parton left an indelible mark on both the entertainment industry and her community. Her philanthropic work included significant donations to health research and disaster relief efforts.

As the world mourns the loss of a beloved icon, Swift's tribute reflects the profound impact Parton had on her and many others. Swift concluded her statement with a personal message to Parton, saying, "Dolly, I'll think of you each step of the way."