Teens Charged After Hours Long Chase In Stolen SUV Ends In Deadly Crash

Four teenagers have been charged after allegedly stealing a luxury SUV and causing a deadly head-on crash in Mays Landing, New Jersey, on Saturday (August 22). The incident killed Alice Stilwell Holt, 67, and her longtime partner Robert Barr Jr., 54, both residents of Egg Harbor Township.

According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, the group—including 18-year-old Nayshaun Brown of Atlantic City and three juveniles—allegedly stole a 2024 Mercedes-Benz G Wagon in Longport around 3:40 a.m. The owner was reportedly unaware the vehicle had been taken until police notified them.

Police tried to stop the stolen SUV shortly after it was reported missing, but the teens fled over the JFK Memorial Bridge. Four hours later, Hamilton Township police spotted the vehicle near Forsythia Court. Officers attempted another traffic stop, but the Mercedes sped off and was lost from view.

Minutes later, while driving southbound on the wrong side of Route 50, the Mercedes collided head-on with a Hyundai sedan carrying Holt and Barr near Third Street in Mays Landing. The impact sent the sedan into a nearby gas station, killing both occupants. Surveillance footage captured the moment of the crash, which occurred just before 8 a.m.

The teens reportedly suffered minor injuries and attempted to flee on foot but were quickly apprehended by officers who arrived at the scene moments later.

The suspects face multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, joyriding, eluding police, and receiving a stolen motor vehicle. Brown also faces a charge of employing a juvenile in the commission of a crime. According to court records, Brown is being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility. Two juveniles remain in custody, while a third was released by a Superior Court judge on Sunday.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said the investigation is ongoing and further charges may be filed. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at (609) 909-7684 or submit anonymous tips online.