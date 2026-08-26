'The Breakfast Club' Says Dolly Parton 'Transcends Every Race, Every Age'

Dolly Parton passed away after a recent battle with cancer. She was admitted to the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center last week and treated for several kidney and autoimmune issues. Her family announced her death in a pre-recorded statement. Shortly after the news broke, celebrities and fans took to social media to honor the legend. Beyoncé, who worked with Dolly Parton for her Cowboy Carter album, shared a touching tribute on her website.



"You taught so many lessons on how to be uniquely oneself," she wrote. "I am grateful for your art, your heart, your generosity, your humor, your entrepreneurship. I'm honored that I had the privilege to work with you. I will treasure that forever. Thank you for your profound impact on the world. You are an angel who has made this world a happier place because of your joyful art, you are truly one of one. Rest peacefully."



Beyoncé joined the chorus of legends who've paid homage to Dolly Parton. Rappers like Eminem, Flavor Flav, Denzel Curry, and others also took to social media and honored the legendary singer.



Watch Charlamagne Tha God celebrate Dolly Parton by performing her hit "9 to 5" below.