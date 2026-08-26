Tua To Start Falcons' Preseason Finale, Penix Out

The Atlanta Falcons' quarterback situation remains uncertain as they prepare for their preseason finale against the Miami Dolphins on Friday night (August 28). Head coach Kevin Stefanski announced that Tua Tagovailoa will start the game, while Michael Penix Jr. will sit out as he just returned to 11-on-11 drills on Monday (August 24). The Falcons are hoping to decide on their starting quarterback before the season opener.

Tagovailoa, who joined the Falcons after being released by the Dolphins, has struggled during the preseason. In the first game against the Broncos, he completed only three passes for 22 yards. Despite these challenges, Tagovailoa's performance in training camp has kept him in contention for the starting role. ESPN's Ian Rapoport reported that the Falcons initially planned for Penix to take the starting job, allowing him more time to recover from a 2025 ACL injury. However, Tagovailoa's performance has complicated those plans.

Penix, who was recently cleared to return to practice, has been listed as co-No. 1 quarterback alongside Tagovailoa on the Falcons' depth chart. Yahoo Sports noted that Penix was previously listed as the fourth quarterback due to his injury. Stefanski has not yet confirmed whether Penix will be the starter for the season opener against the Steelers.

The Falcons' quarterback competition has been a focal point of their training camp. ClutchPoints highlighted that Penix's return to practice has added intrigue to the competition, as Tagovailoa has not solidified his position with consistent performances. The upcoming game against the Dolphins will be crucial for Tagovailoa to demonstrate his capabilities.

With two weeks remaining before the regular season, the Falcons have time to evaluate their options and decide on their starting quarterback. The team hopes to see improvements from both Tagovailoa and Penix as they prepare for the season ahead.