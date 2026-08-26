TWG Global Defends Lakers Sale Amid Investigation

Mark Walter's holding company, TWG Global, is defending its recent sale of the Los Angeles Lakers and the financing for the Los Angeles Dodgers amid a federal investigation. The company is refuting allegations of financial impropriety related to insurance transactions, asserting that no policyholders were harmed. TWG Global also emphasized that regulators cleared the purchase of the Dodgers in 2012, and reiterated that the team is not for sale.

Walter recently sold the Lakers to Bob Iger and Josh Kushner for $12.5 billion, less than a year after acquiring a majority stake from the Buss family. This sale occurred as a federal investigation into Walter and TWG Global is underway, examining possible insurance fraud involving interactions between businesses Walter owns. According to a report by The Ringer, FBI agents seized Walter's laptop and phone in September 2025, and a whistleblower has prompted scrutiny of loans from insurance companies under Walter's control.

TWG Global maintains that the Dodgers continue to generate robust revenues and that player salaries remain fully funded. The company also highlighted that the Dodgers' purchase in 2012 was vetted by regulators, as noted in a Wall Street Journal article.

Despite the ongoing investigation, TWG Global insists that the sale of the Lakers and the financial dealings of the Dodgers are above board. The company is preparing for potential legal challenges while maintaining its stance on the legitimacy of its transactions.