Vikings WR Jones Suspended By NFL

The Minnesota Vikings will start the season without wide receiver Jeshaun Jones, who has been suspended for the first three games for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. The suspension, announced on Tuesday (August 25), stems from an April arrest in Florida where Jones refused a breath test, leading to a plea of no contest to reckless driving.

Jones, 26, has been with the Vikings for two seasons, primarily on the practice squad. He joined the team as an undrafted free agent in 2026 after a standout college career at the University of Maryland. Despite his suspension, Jones is eligible to play in the Vikings' preseason finale against Denver this Friday.

The suspension affects the Vikings' wide receiver depth, as Jones was vying for a spot on the 53-man roster. The team has five receivers likely locked in: Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Jauan Jennings, Tai Felton, and Myles Price. Jones, known for his impressive training camp performances, was competing with others like Dillon Bell and Dontae Fleming for a potential sixth spot.

In related moves, the Vikings signed cornerback Tre Hawkins and waived cornerback Dwight McGlothern Jr. with an injury designation. These roster adjustments come as the team prepares to finalize its lineup for the upcoming season.