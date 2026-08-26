Watch: Jack White Pays Tribute To Dolly Parton With Rare 'Jolene' Cover

Jack White paid tribute to Dolly Parton following news of the music icon’s death with an emotional performance of “Jolene” during his concert in London on Tuesday (Aug. 25) night.

The White Stripes frontman covered Parton’s classic at the Eventim Apollo. At the end of the performance, White appeared visibly emotional as he pointed toward the sky and made the sign of the cross.

According to Setlist.fm, it marked the first time White had performed “Jolene” since 2007.

Following Parton’s death, White shared a tribute on Instagram, writing simply, “Instant Sainthood" alongside a photo of the late music legend.

An official announcement issued Tuesday states that “Dolly is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years Carl Thomas Dean (1942 – 2025), her mother Avie Lee Caroline Owens (1923 – 2003), and father, Robert Lee Parton, Sr. (1921 – 2000). …At Dolly’s request, a small, private service will be held for immediate family. Dolly’s fans and friends from around the world are encouraged to pay tribute to Dolly on social media by tagging @DollyParton or by leaving a message at www.dollyparton.com. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.”

Watch White's tribute below.