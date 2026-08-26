Work Continues To ID Bodies Found At Chicago Funeral Home

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office is working to identify the last of more than 50 decomposing bodies found at the South Chicago Chapel funeral home earlier this month. On Monday (August 24), officials confirmed that 47 of the bodies have been identified, with family members contacted for all but two. The bodies were discovered on August 8, and the investigation is ongoing.

According to ABC7 Chicago, the remains were found in various stages of decomposition, presenting a significant challenge for identification. Cook County Medical Examiner Dr. Ponni Arunkumar explained that many of the bodies were in such advanced states of decomposition that visual identification was impossible. Forensic teams are using X-rays, dental records, and rapid DNA technology to assist in the identification process.

The discovery of the bodies has prompted an investigation into the funeral home's practices. The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation has temporarily suspended the funeral director's license, citing unsafe conditions, including rodent infestation and improper storage of bodies. The Chicago Fire Department also declared the scene a hazardous material incident due to the conditions found at the site, as reported by CNN.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office is committed to treating the deceased with dignity and providing closure to families. They are offering free cremation services for families whose loved ones have been identified. As the investigation continues, the office is working closely with state police and the FBI to resolve the remaining cases.