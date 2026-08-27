At Least 65 Americans Missing After Deadly Nepal Flooding

At least 65 Americans are among approximately 1,000 people missing following catastrophic flash flooding in Nepal. The disaster occurred on Wednesday (August 26) when a glacier collapse sent a massive wall of water through a mountain valley in the Rasuwa district, near the Nepal-Tibet border. The flood has claimed over 300 lives, with the death toll expected to rise.

The Nepal Tourism Board reported that more than 500 tourists from 28 countries are missing, including at least 65 Americans. The U.S. State Department is closely monitoring the situation and has pledged $500,000 in assistance through Catholic Relief Services to aid in emergency relief efforts. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed condolences and offered U.S. support via social media.

The flood, which devastated villages and infrastructure, was initially thought to be caused by an earthquake-triggered landslide. However, the U.S. Geological Survey later confirmed it was a glacial collapse. Experts said the event released energy comparable to a 5.2-magnitude earthquake.

Rescue operations are ongoing, but efforts are hampered by the challenging terrain and weather conditions. Helicopter rescues have been attempted, but poor weather forced some to turn back. The Nepali government has mobilized police and military personnel to assist in search and rescue operations.

Among the missing are tourists on a pilgrimage to Mount Kailash, a site revered by Hindus. The Isha Foundation confirmed that 22 of their American members were in the area when the flood struck. Efforts to locate and rescue the missing continue, with authorities working tirelessly to verify the safety of those in the affected regions.