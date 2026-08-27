At Least 90 American Tourists Missing After Nepal Flooding

At least 90 American tourists are missing following devastating flash floods in Nepal, according to the U.S. State Department. The disaster occurred on Wednesday (August 26) when a glacier collapse sent a massive wall of water through the Rasuwa district near the Nepal-Tibet border. The floods have left over 1,300 people missing, including approximately 500 tourists from 32 countries.

The State Department confirmed that three American citizens have been safely rescued, and there have been no reports of American fatalities so far. The U.S. is working closely with local authorities to locate the missing citizens. The department has also deployed a disaster response adviser to the region and pledged $500,000 in aid through Catholic Relief Services to support emergency relief efforts.

The Nepal Tourism Board reported that 31 foreign tourists, including two U.S. citizens, were rescued from the Timure and Bhotekoshi areas. The board also stated that search and rescue operations are ongoing, with efforts extending into neighboring China.

The flood has resulted in significant destruction, with local media reporting over 350 deaths. The disaster has affected riverine areas, destroying homes, buildings, roads, and bridges. Scientists suspect that the flood was triggered by a landslide that impacted a glacier, exacerbated by climate change.

The U.S. Embassy in Nepal expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and urged Americans in Nepal needing urgent assistance to contact the embassy. The embassy is closely monitoring the situation and remains in contact with Nepali authorities.

Among the missing are tourists from countries including India, Malaysia, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. The Nepali authorities have mobilized rescue efforts, but challenging weather conditions have hampered operations. Rescue flights are expected to resume once conditions improve.