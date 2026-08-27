Beyoncé joins other internationally recognized artists in their efforts to assist the country after the devastating earthquake struck on August 10. According to the Associated Press, at least 312 people were killed during the quake. 29,000 homes were destroyed, and over 200 schools were damaged. Chocó, the epicenter of the quake, was hit the hardest, with 69,000 people affected or displaced in the aftermath. The city, which has over 600,000 citizens, was already facing high poverty rates and poor infrastructure before the quake and was considered one of the country’s most neglected regions.



Shakira, who hails from Barranquilla, Colombia, has also pledged $1.25 million to help rebuild damaged schools. According to Variety, the amount includes $500,000 from the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, a $500,000 match from the Fund from Live Nation, and $250,000 from CAF. She also met with the city's mayor and governor to hear about the devastation from the earthquake.



“These past few days, I’ve watched my country suffer, but I’ve also watched people come together with the resilience and solidarity that has always defined us,” Shakira said in a statement. “Schools are more than buildings. They give children the stability and routine they need most after a disaster. That’s why we’re making an initial $1.25 million commitment to help rebuild schools and get children back into their classrooms. Chocó is not alone. Colombia is not alone. And we will keep going.”



Fellow Colombian artist KAROL G will also donate $1.2 million to the relief efforts through her foundation