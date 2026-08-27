Big 12 Bans Ex-Pros From Returning To School

The Big 12 Conference has decided to prohibit former professional athletes from returning to college sports. This decision, made on Wednesday (August 26), aligns with similar bans by the Big Ten and Southeastern Conferences earlier this week. The ban applies to all sports within the Big 12, making it the first conference to implement such a comprehensive policy.

According to ESPN, the rule targets athletes who have declared for professional drafts without withdrawing, signed contracts, or been listed on professional rosters. This move follows attempts by two former NFL players, Dae'Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris, to return to college football at LSU under a Louisiana judge's order. Both players had previously played for Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss.

The NFL has also weighed in, stating that players who return to college will be ineligible to play in the league until 2027. The Big 12's decision applies independently of NCAA eligibility rules, barring professional athletes from participating in conference-sponsored sports.

The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) is reportedly considering a similar ban. The flurry of rule changes comes as the NCAA faces legal challenges from athletes seeking a fifth year of eligibility. These developments may lead to further legal disputes involving the conferences themselves.