Billy Joel Honors Dolly Parton With Throwback Pics From Dollywood Trip

Billy Joel honored Dolly Parton and the lasting impact she had on his family in a sweet Instagram post.

The “Piano Man" shared a heartfelt tribute to the late music icon that featured throwback photos from his family’s visit to Dollywood.

“Today we have lost a legend,” Joel captioned the carousel of pictures from his 2025 trip. “Dolly Parton has transcended time and become one of those iconic artists who is known for just being Dolly, beyond a specific song or moment in time. I was one of the lucky ones whose music she covered.”

Joel shared how he visited the Tennessee theme park with his wife and their daughters and how his children looked up to Parton.

“The love for Dolly spanned generations,” Joel continued, noting that Parton’s charitable efforts served as an inspiration to his family. “We will miss her and her presence on this earth, but we will reap all the rewards of her life dedicated to making it a better place."

An official announcement issued Tuesday (Aug. 25) states that “Dolly is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years Carl Thomas Dean (1942 – 2025), her mother Avie Lee Caroline Owens (1923 – 2003), and father, Robert Lee Parton, Sr. (1921 – 2000)."