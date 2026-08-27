Braves Seek Sweep Of Dodgers Tonight

The Atlanta Braves are aiming to complete a series sweep against the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight (Thursday, August 27) at 7:15 p.m. EDT. The Braves, currently leading the NL East with a 78-55 record, have been strong at home, boasting a 44-23 record. They will face the Dodgers, who lead the NL West with an 80-53 record and have a solid 40-27 record on the road.

The Braves have been dominant in their season series against the Dodgers, leading 4-1. Tonight's game will feature a pitching matchup between the Braves' Chris Sale and the Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Sale holds a 12-9 record with a 2.20 ERA, while Yamamoto has a 12-7 record with a 2.61 ERA.

According to ESPN, the Braves are favored with a -118 line, and the over/under is set at seven runs. The Braves' Matt Olson leads the team with 37 home runs, while Michael Harris II has been performing well recently. For the Dodgers, Max Muncy and Shohei Ohtani have been key contributors.

Both teams are dealing with injuries, with the Braves missing players like Spencer Strider and Joe Jimenez, and the Dodgers without Bobby Miller and Blake Treinen. The Braves will look to extend their three-game home win streak, while the Dodgers aim to bounce back from recent losses.