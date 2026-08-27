Browns To Cut Former Third-Round Pick Cedric Tillman

The Cleveland Browns are set to release wide receiver Cedric Tillman, a former third-round pick from the 2023 NFL Draft. Tillman, who was drafted out of the University of Tennessee, has struggled to find his footing in the NFL, dealing with injuries and inconsistent play. According to Athlon Sports, Tillman has been dealing with a nagging injury that kept him out of key preseason games, including the one against the Buffalo Bills last Saturday.

Tillman's performance over the past three seasons has been underwhelming, with only 71 receptions for 833 yards and five touchdowns in 38 games. His inability to stay healthy and consistent on the field has led to his demotion on the depth chart. Rookie wide receivers Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion have surpassed him, securing starting positions alongside Jerry Jeudy.

The Browns are making final roster decisions ahead of the 53-man roster deadline on Sunday (August 31). Tillman, who is in the final year of his rookie contract, has been on the roster bubble throughout training camp. Despite returning to practice this week, his future with the team remains uncertain. A to Z Sports reports that the Browns are exploring trade options for Tillman, but a release seems imminent.

NFL.com notes that Tillman could potentially reunite with former Browns coach Kevin Stefanski in Atlanta if released.