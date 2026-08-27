Callaway Golf Ends Partnership With Good Good Over Ad

Golf equipment giant Callaway has ended its partnership with media company Good Good Golf following backlash over an advertisement that depicted violence against women. The ad, which featured Good Good co-founder Garrett Clark shoving Alexis Miestowski to the ground, was released last week but quickly removed after public outcry.

In the video, Clark knocks Miestowski down as she reaches for his new driver, then stands over her, saying, "Don't touch my driver." The ad drew widespread criticism for making light of violence against women, prompting calls for a boycott of Callaway products.

Callaway CEO Chip Brewer acknowledged the company's role in approving the ad, stating, "Mistakes were made and we are taking the matter very seriously." Brewer also announced that Callaway will donate $1 million to organizations working to prevent violence against women and support survivors.

Good Good Golf, known for its popular YouTube channel, apologized for the ad, stating it was not aligned with their values. The company is set to sponsor the PGA Tour's Good Good Championship in Austin, Texas, this November.

The PGA Tour expressed disappointment with the ad and Good Good's initial response, which was seen as defensive and delayed. PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp said, "What we saw was concerning and is clearly not aligned with PGA Tour values." The tour is monitoring the situation as it evaluates its partnership with Good Good.