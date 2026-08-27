Cardi B Accidentally Reveals Chipotle's New Food Item In Hilarious Video

"I wasn't supposed to tell y'all about the chips 'cause the chips come out on Monday," she said. "Oops. My bad! Sorry, I'm too excited."



Cardi B's face truly lit up with excitement as she dug her hands into the bag. She pulled out one of the new seasoned chips to show off its reddish-orange hue.



"This is more than just a sprinkle," she said while hovering the chip over her bowl.



The rumor about Chipotle's chips has been swirling on Reddit and social media, but now, according to Cardi, they'll finally arrive on Monday. Chipotle hasn't addressed Cardi's video, but fans know the company has seen it. Soon after the video went viral, Chipotle's official X account shared some cryptic images while referring to her infamous meme.



"that’s suspicious, that’s weird," the account wrote.