Cardi B Accidentally Reveals Chipotle's New Food Item In Hilarious Video
By Tony M. Centeno
August 27, 2026
Cardi B accidentally let the chips out of the bag before Chipotle launched its newest product.
While on Instagram Live on Thursday, August 27, the Grammy Award-winning rapper claimed she had the power to make Chipotle change its chips. Bardi whipped out a bag of the Mexican restaurant's new Chili Lime tortilla chips and said she never has to stop for any other chips again.
"Chipotle said 'oh word?' That's what y'all doing? Aight," she said into the camera.
She was immediately interrupted by someone who said that Cardi wasn't supposed to talk about the chips.
"I wasn't supposed to tell y'all about the chips 'cause the chips come out on Monday," she said. "Oops. My bad! Sorry, I'm too excited."
Cardi B's face truly lit up with excitement as she dug her hands into the bag. She pulled out one of the new seasoned chips to show off its reddish-orange hue.
"This is more than just a sprinkle," she said while hovering the chip over her bowl.
The rumor about Chipotle's chips has been swirling on Reddit and social media, but now, according to Cardi, they'll finally arrive on Monday. Chipotle hasn't addressed Cardi's video, but fans know the company has seen it. Soon after the video went viral, Chipotle's official X account shared some cryptic images while referring to her infamous meme.
"that’s suspicious, that’s weird," the account wrote.
that’s suspicious, that’s weird 👀 pic.twitter.com/nRgNW9aSJr— Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) August 27, 2026
Look out for Chipotle's new Chili Lime chips arriving this Monday. If you're itching to see Cardi soon, make sure to buy your tickets to the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. Cardi B, Snoop Dogg, Ciara, and more will hit the stage during the annual two-day music festival. It's all going down Friday, September 18, and Saturday, September 19, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Get your tickets now.