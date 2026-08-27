Colts' Pierce Activated From PUP List

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce has been activated from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, marking his return to action for the first time this season. Pierce, who underwent ankle surgery in late March, had been recovering from the procedure throughout the offseason. The 26-year-old athlete had been dealing with an ankle issue since the end of the 2024 season, which worsened during his career-best 2025 season.

Pierce's surgery was deemed necessary after a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) treatment failed to alleviate the pain. Despite the injury, Pierce managed to achieve over 1,000 receiving yards and led the NFL in yards per catch for the second consecutive year. He signed a four-year, $114 million contract with the Colts, highlighting his value to the team.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen expressed optimism about Pierce's return, emphasizing a cautious approach to ensure his readiness. "We're just going to be smart with him too (and) make sure he's ready to go," Steichen said, according to Colts.com.

The Colts' general manager, Chris Ballard, assured fans that there are no long-term concerns regarding Pierce's surgery. During his recovery, Pierce remained engaged by observing practices and learning from a quarterback's perspective, which he believes will enhance his performance on the field.

As reported by Yahoo Sports, the Colts are eager to have Pierce back, especially after the departure of Michael Pittman Jr. and the team's need for a strong receiving option. The Colts face a challenging start to the season with games against the Ravens, Chiefs, and Texans, making Pierce's return crucial.

Pierce's activation from the PUP list signals a positive step towards his participation in the upcoming regular season. The team aims to integrate him back into practice gradually, ensuring he is fully prepared for Week 1.