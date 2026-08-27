Commanders Sell Apparel With Old Redskins Logo

The Washington Commanders have begun selling apparel featuring the team's former Redskins logo and name, a move aimed at maintaining trademark rights. The merchandise, part of a new T-shirt collection, honors former players Art Monk, Darrell Green, and Sean Taylor. These shirts display the Redskins name on the back and the old logo on the front. The Commanders dropped the Redskins branding in 2020 following complaints that it was racially insensitive.

According to a team spokesperson, the decision to sell this merchandise is a legal strategy to keep the trademarks active and under franchise control. If the trademarks are not used commercially, they risk being declared abandoned, which would allow others to use them. The team emphasizes that this move is not a step toward reviving the old name.

However, the sale has sparked criticism from the Association on American Indian Affairs, a Native American advocacy group based in Maryland. The group condemned the merchandise, stating, "Native Peoples' diverse cultures are not brands to be retired and then revived when there is money to be made." They argue that this commercialization perpetuates harmful stereotypes.

The Commanders' spokesperson stated that the merchandise is intended as a tribute to alumni and not a signal of any change in the team's stance on the name. The merchandise is limited to honoring former players who played under the Redskins name, and the old logo will not appear on items featuring current players. The team plans to continue showcasing the Commanders brand while acknowledging its past.

The Commanders' approach reflects a broader pattern in trademark law, where companies must demonstrate active use of a trademark to retain rights. This strategy prevents unauthorized use and potential counterfeit products. The team has reiterated that there are no plans to bring back the Redskins name, and the merchandise will remain limited.