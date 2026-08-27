Def Leppard Guitarist Vivian Campbell Reveals Cancer Has Returned: Watch

Def Leppard member Vivian Campbell revealed that his cancer has returned following an unsuccessful bone marrow transplant.

The iconic rock band's guitarist was first diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2013. In 2025, he announced that he was in remission after undergoing a donor transplant. However, in a new interview with El Salvador’s YSKL FM, the rocker said the transplant ultimately didn't work, and he is once again undergoing treatment.

Campbell recalled the winter of 2023 as the most frightening period of his battle, saying it was the only time he truly worried the disease was going to kill him.

“I got really scared about what was happening and the pace at which it was happening,” he admitted to the outlet. “I realized at that point that I had to do a donor transplant. It was my only hope to survive.”

Campbell underwent the transplant in January 2025, but revealed “it didn’t stick, so the cancer has returned.”

The guitarist said he is continuing treatment and may need another transplant in the future. Despite the setback, the rocker remains determined to keep living life and performing.

“But in the meantime, I’m certainly not slowing down,” he promised. “I’m doing as much with my life as possible.”