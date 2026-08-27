Dodgers Place Sasaki On IL With Blisters

The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed right-hander Roki Sasaki on the injured list due to a blister on his right middle finger, which developed during Wednesday night's game against the Atlanta Braves. Sasaki exited the game in the fourth inning after experiencing issues with his slider's command. The blister, which emerged unexpectedly, forced Sasaki to leave after just 66 pitches.

Manager Dave Roberts confirmed the decision to place Sasaki on the 15-day injured list, noting the severity of the blister. Sasaki expressed that he did not anticipate the blister, stating through an interpreter, "I actually didn't feel anything coming beforehand. My skin just ripped off, and after that, it got worse."

With Sasaki sidelined, left-hander Eric Lauer will step into the rotation. Lauer, who joined the Dodgers earlier this season, has been utilized in various roles, including as a starter and a piggyback starter. He is expected to start in Sasaki's place in the coming days.

The Dodgers have recently welcomed back pitchers Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow from the injured list, and Shohei Ohtani is anticipated to return to the mound soon. However, Sasaki's injury interrupts his promising performance, as he had maintained a 2.31 ERA over his last six starts.

Despite the setback, Sasaki can continue playing catch with his finger bandaged to stay active. The Dodgers hope for a swift recovery, but Sasaki's role in the rotation for the postseason remains uncertain. The team will conclude their series against the Braves on Thursday night, with Yoshinobu Yamamoto set to face off against Chris Sale.