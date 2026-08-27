Erykah Badu & The Alchemist Debut Tracklist For Anticipated Joint Album

Before announcing the album, Erykah Badu and The Alchemist released their single "Witch Doctor" along with an accompanying music video. Shot by Ayinde Anderson, Badu returns to the same street where her 2010 short film "Window Seat" was filmed. Once she hops out and walks down the street, she gets accosted by people who randomly pop up, beat her up, and steal pieces of her clothes. By the end of the video, she's bloody and naked before she literally rips her heart out, which is a metaphor for the almighty source of her artistry.



Ahead of the album's release, Badu is offering fans a direct line to her Badu Burner Phone. Fans will have the chance to speak with her live via FaceTime or video call when they visit her website. All you have to do is enter an interactive experience that unlocks a phone number through a series of challenges. Begin by joining Badu's mailing list and decoding the album title. Whoever completes the challenge unlocks the Badu Burner Phone number. Callers must then provide the decoded album title as a passphrase for a chance to be connected directly with Badu.



Before the World Blows: The Abi and Alan Experiment drops this Friday, August 28. Fans can see the duo perform their new music live during their joint tour in the U.S. and Europe this fall. Check out the tracklist below.

