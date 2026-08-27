Erykah Badu & The Alchemist Debut Tracklist For Anticipated Joint Album
By Tony M. Centeno
August 27, 2026
Erykah Badu and The Alchemist's long-awaited joint album is almost here, and they've got some jaw-dropping collaborations in store.
The duo revealed all the details about their anticipated project, Before the World Blows: The Abi and Alan Experiment, on Wednesday, August 26. Badu and Al teamed up with a diverse crew of hitmakers for the 16-track project, including Westside Gunn, DRAM, Steve Lacy, Thundercat, Earl Sweatshirt, DJ Creole Princess, Kamasi Washington and Joi. Three years after they were introduced, the duo recorded the album over 18 months between Badu's home in Dallas and Los Angeles. The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter served as executive producer and co-produced the project with Alchemist.
Before announcing the album, Erykah Badu and The Alchemist released their single "Witch Doctor" along with an accompanying music video. Shot by Ayinde Anderson, Badu returns to the same street where her 2010 short film "Window Seat" was filmed. Once she hops out and walks down the street, she gets accosted by people who randomly pop up, beat her up, and steal pieces of her clothes. By the end of the video, she's bloody and naked before she literally rips her heart out, which is a metaphor for the almighty source of her artistry.
Ahead of the album's release, Badu is offering fans a direct line to her Badu Burner Phone. Fans will have the chance to speak with her live via FaceTime or video call when they visit her website. All you have to do is enter an interactive experience that unlocks a phone number through a series of challenges. Begin by joining Badu's mailing list and decoding the album title. Whoever completes the challenge unlocks the Badu Burner Phone number. Callers must then provide the decoded album title as a passphrase for a chance to be connected directly with Badu.
Before the World Blows: The Abi and Alan Experiment drops this Friday, August 28. Fans can see the duo perform their new music live during their joint tour in the U.S. and Europe this fall. Check out the tracklist below.
1. Echos
2. I Just Play A Part
3. Crossfade featuring DJ Creole Princess, Westside Gunn, Joi
4. Witch Doctor
5. Valentine featuring DRAM)
6. Next 2 U
7. Love Me Not
8. Breezy
9. Abracadabra
10. To The Moon (Plan C) featuring Steve Lacy
11. They Ain’t You featuring Thundercat
12. What The People Say (Apostle 1)
13. Hot BiBi (Apostle 2)
14. No I.D. featuring Westside Gunn
15. I Know That Man featuring Earl Sweatshirt
16. Black Box featuring Kamasi Washington