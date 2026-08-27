Florida Blocks Welfare Money For Non-Essential Items Like Tattoos, Vapes

Florida has become the first state to implement strict limitations on how welfare cash can be spent, as announced by Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday (August 24). The new rules prohibit recipients from using Temporary Cash Assistance (TCA) benefits for purchases like tattoos, vaping products, theme park tickets, and other items not deemed "basic needs." This policy is part of a broader effort to ensure taxpayer-funded assistance is used for essential needs such as food, clothing, and utilities.

The restrictions, which will be phased in, apply to TCA benefits issued through Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards. These benefits are part of the federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program. According to Fox News, the Department of Health and Human Services' Administration for Children and Families has praised Florida's approach, urging other states to adopt similar measures.

Governor DeSantis emphasized the importance of accountability and transparency in welfare programs, stating that the goal is to support families genuinely in need while preventing misuse of funds. The new rules follow previous restrictions on using EBT cards for alcohol and adult entertainment purchases.

The restrictions will initially be enforced at SNAP-authorized retailers, with plans to expand controls to additional products and services. The state aims to set a precedent for other states to follow, with the Trump administration highlighting Florida's approach as a model for welfare reform.