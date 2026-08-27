Foo Fighters Slated To Open For This Iconic Rock Band In St. Louis

Foo Fighters are taking the "highway to hell."

The rock group is slated to open for AC/DC for the legendary rock band's Sept. 8 show in St. Louis, filling in for The Pretty Reckless, who have been supporting AC/DC on their current U.S. run.

“Foo Fighters are taking a special one-off detour from their Take Cover Global Stadium Tour to fill in as special guests of AC/DC for one night only in St. Louis,” a press release announced, per ABC Audio.

The "Learn to Fly" hitmakers are currently on their own “Take Cover" global tour, which continues Saturday (Aug. 29) in Los Angeles. The trek supports the band’s latest album, Your Favorite Toy.

The upcoming show marks another major moment for Foo Fighters during a busy year of touring. The band recently joined the Los Angeles Philharmonic and conductor Gustavo Dudamel at the Hollywood Bowl for a special career-spanning performance, where they played several rarities alongside a full orchestra and choir.