Four Games Open Final Week Of NFL Preseason

Four games will kick off the final week of the NFL's preseason tonight (Thursday, August 27), offering fans a last look at teams before the regular season begins. The Buffalo Bills will host the Pittsburgh Steelers, aiming to finish the preseason unbeaten. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns will face the New England Patriots, seeking their first exhibition victory.

The evening will conclude with two West Coast matchups. The Las Vegas Raiders will welcome the San Francisco 49ers, and the Los Angeles Chargers will clash with the Rams at SoFi Stadium. These games mark the final chance for teams to evaluate their rosters and make decisions before the regular season starts.

As reported by Fox Sports, the NFL preseason is crucial for teams to assess their depth charts. Most teams play three preseason games, but the Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals have a fourth due to their participation in the Hall of Fame Game earlier this month.