General Mills Removes Artificial Coloring From U.S. Cereals

General Mills announced on Wednesday (August 27) that it has successfully removed artificial colors from all its U.S. cereals, including popular brands like Lucky Charms and Trix. The Minneapolis-based company has shifted to using natural dyes derived from fruits, vegetables, and spices such as turmeric and paprika. This change aligns with the company's commitment to meet evolving consumer preferences while maintaining taste and quality.

The transition is part of a broader initiative to eliminate artificial colors from General Mills' entire U.S. product portfolio by the end of 2027. Currently, 90% of its U.S. retail products are free from synthetic dyes, with remaining products like some Betty Crocker cake mixes and Fruit Roll-Ups slated to transition by the deadline. Bethany Quam, president of Big G Cereal at General Mills, stated, "This achievement reflects how we are evolving with consumer needs while continuing to offer food that tastes great, delivers quality, and provides value."

The company's efforts align with the "Make America Healthy Again" initiative led by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has advocated for the removal of artificial dyes. Retailers like Target and Walmart have also pressured food makers to phase out synthetic colors.

The move comes amid growing consumer and regulatory pressure to remove synthetic dyes, which some studies have linked to health issues like hyperactivity in children. Although the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) deems approved dyes safe, it acknowledges that some children may be sensitive to them. Last year, the FDA banned Red 3, a petroleum-based dye, due to cancer concerns in lab rats.

General Mills' decision is part of a larger industry trend, with other major food companies like PepsiCo, ConAgra, and Kraft Heinz also pledging to eliminate synthetic dyes. Some states have enacted or are considering bans on these additives, particularly in school meals.

Looking ahead, General Mills plans to continue innovating its product offerings to meet changing consumer preferences, including options with more protein, fiber, and recognizable ingredients.