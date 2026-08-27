General Mills Removes Artificial Colors From All U.S. Cereals

General Mills announced that all of its United States cereals, including popular brands like Lucky Charms and Trix, are now made without certified colors, also known as synthetic color additives. This move is part of a wider effort by the company to eliminate artificial coloring from its entire U.S. product portfolio by the end of 2027.

According to a statement from Jeff Harmening, Chairman and CEO of General Mills, "Across the long arc of our history, General Mills has moved quickly to meet evolving consumer needs, and reformulating our product portfolio to remove certified colors is yet another example. Today, the vast majority of our foods are made without certified colors and we’re working to ensure that will soon apply to our full portfolio." The company emphasized that 90 percent of its U.S. retail products have already completed the transition. General Mills has also worked to reformulate its K-12 school food offerings, so all are now free from artificial dyes. The company says it remains committed to maintaining taste, quality, and consistency as it removes these ingredients from its foods.

The decision comes amid increased consumer and regulatory pressure. A March 2026 Consumer Reports survey found that 72 percent of U.S. adults are at least somewhat concerned about synthetic dyes in food, while 66 percent believe companies should be required to phase them out. In April 2025, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) encouraged food makers to voluntarily replace synthetic dyes with natural alternatives, following scientific studies linking some artificial food dyes to potential health risks such as ADHD and obesity. The FDA also began steps to revoke authorization for certain synthetic colors and has been working with manufacturers to phase out dyes like Red No. 40 and Yellow No. 6 by the end of 2027.

General Mills’ move reflects both federal guidance and a larger industry trend. Other major food companies, including PepsiCo, ConAgra, and Kraft Heinz, have also pledged to remove synthetic dyes from their products, while some states have enacted or are considering bans on these additives, particularly in school meals.

Looking ahead, General Mills plans to finish removing certified colors from all of its U.S. retail products by the end of 2027. The company says it will continue developing new products that meet changing consumer preferences, including options with more protein, fiber, and recognizable ingredients.