Harry Styles Honors Dolly Parton In Sweet Shoutout At Concert: 'Thank You'

Harry Styles is paying tribute to the musicians who inspired his own music career, including late legendary musician Dolly Parton.

The British singer, 32, kicked off the opening night of his 30-show Together Together tour residency at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Wednesday (August 26). During the concert, Styles took a moment to honor the "Jolene" singer in a touching shoutout following her death at 80 years old on Tuesday, per E! News.

"I just wanna give a proper thank you to all the musicians who have inspired me over the years," he said. "Dolly, we love you. Thank you so much."

After some cheering from the crowd, fans around the arena lit up their phone flashlights as Parton's 1974 song "I Will Always Love You" played over the speakers.

Styles is one of countless fans around the world mourning the death of the country music legend and cultural icon. Other artists have shared their own heartfelt tributes, including Sabrina Carpenter, Katy Perry, Kelly Clarkson, Beyoncé and Parton's goddaughter Miley Cyrus.

Parton died at 80 on Tuesday following a "brief battle" with cancer. Her family confirmed that the country music legend, actress and philanthropist had passed away, with her nephew Bryan Seaver sharing a message to her Instagram on behalf of the family as well as a tribute to the late icon honoring her legacy.

"A rhinestone life that shone bright enough for the world to see, Dolly will forever stand as an inspiration not only through her timeless music and prolific songwriting, but also her wit, warmth, and kindness that made us all feel like family," the post states. "Dolly Parton's legacy is one of love, compassion, and resilience."