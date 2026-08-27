Here's How Americans Can Watch Tonight's Near-Total Lunar Eclipse

A near-total lunar eclipse is set to captivate skywatchers across North and South America on Thursday night (August 27). This celestial event occurs when Earth positions itself between the sun and the moon, casting a shadow on the lunar surface. During this eclipse, 96.2% of the moon will be covered by Earth's shadow at its peak, creating an 'almost blood moon' effect.

The eclipse will begin at 9:23 p.m. EDT when the moon enters Earth's penumbral shadow, but the dramatic visuals start at 10:33 p.m. EDT as the moon passes into the umbra, the darker part of Earth's shadow. Maximum eclipse will occur at 12:12 a.m. EDT on Friday (August 28), with the moon taking on a reddish-orange hue. This spectacle will be visible across North and South America, Europe, and Africa, with the best views in the continental U.S.

Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses are safe to view without special equipment. Simply head outside and look up. For those interested in capturing the event, a guide on how to photograph a lunar eclipse is available on Space.com.

This lunar eclipse is one of the best visible from the U.S. until New Year's Eve 2028. Weather permitting, it's a must-see event for astronomy enthusiasts and casual observers alike.