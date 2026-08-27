ICE Agent Facing Charges In Minnesota Released From Texas Jail

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent, Christian Castro, has been released from a Texas jail following a legal battle over his extradition to Minnesota. Castro was charged in connection with a shooting in Minneapolis that injured a Venezuelan immigrant, Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis, in January. The incident occurred during an immigration crackdown led by the Trump administration.

Republican officials in Texas, including Governor Greg Abbott, resisted extradition requests from Minnesota, where Democratic officials sought to have Castro face charges of assault and falsely reporting a crime. Under Texas law, Castro had to be released after 90 days of detention, which ended on Thursday (August 27).

The extradition dispute highlights tensions between state powers and federal authority. According to The New York Times, Governor Abbott has not officially denied the extradition request but is waiting for the outcome of an internal investigation to determine if Castro is legally considered a "fugitive."

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison expressed concerns that Castro might flee to Mexico, citing calls he made from jail discussing plans to marry and buy a house there. Despite these concerns, U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr. ruled that the case was not ripe for adjudication, leading to Castro's release.

Federal prosecutors are considering charges against Castro, but no federal charges have been announced yet. The case remains unresolved as Minnesota officials continue to seek ways to bring Castro to trial in their state.