Injured Niners' WR Expects To Play Week One

By iHeartRadio

August 27, 2026

San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers Joint Practice
Photo: Kevin Terrell / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers are optimistic about the return of several key players ahead of their season opener against the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia, on Sunday, September 10. Among them is wide receiver Mike Evans, who has been nursing a groin injury. Head coach Kyle Shanahan stated that Evans is expected to return to practice next week, boosting hopes for his availability in Week One.

Evans, acquired during the offseason, has been dealing with tightness in his groin, but Shanahan remains hopeful about his recovery. "His groin is tight," Shanahan said, "Hoping to get him back next week, also." Meanwhile, defensive end Nick Bosa, recovering from knee tendinitis, is also anticipated to rejoin practice next week. Shanahan expressed confidence in Bosa's progress, saying, "He's doing good. Hoping that he can get into practice next week."

Tight end George Kittle, who is coming back from a torn Achilles, has been upgraded from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Kittle has been participating in non-competitive drills, and Shanahan hopes to increase his workload in the coming days.

However, the 49ers face challenges with other players. Wide receiver Christian Kirk remains limited by a calf injury, and Shanahan mentioned the possibility of Kirk starting the season on injured reserve. The team will continue to monitor these situations as they prepare for their international game against the Rams.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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