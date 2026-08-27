"30 years after his landmark debut album Reasonable Doubt, artist, icon, philanthropist, entrepreneur JAŸ-Z sits down with longtime friend, producer, and director Rick Rubin for an intimate reflection on his storied career, revisiting the music together and unpacking his work and life through a shared listening and illuminating conversation," the synopsis reads.



JAŸ-Z In 8 is a Tetragrammaton production that's directed by Rick Rubin and executive produced by Rubin, Shawn Carter and Daniel Kaluuya. Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, and Sara Rodriguez also serve as executive producers for HBO. Leila Mattimore and David Rohde produced the project alongside co-producers Harlin Lawal and Will Mavronicolas.



The docuseries was announced in June as part of the festivities surrounding the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt. Hov celebrated the milestone by hosting several pop-up experiences in New York City. He also brought the iconic tracks from his debut album to life during his residency at Yankee Stadium in July.



JAŸ-Z In 8 debuts Friday, September 18, beginning with chapters one and two. The series will drop new episodes weekly until October 9. See the full trailer and another teaser below.