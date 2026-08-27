Kehlani Speaks After Canceling Two Tour Stops Due To Health Issues
By Tony M. Centeno
August 27, 2026
Kehlani will not perform at two stops of their world tour after experiencing medical issues that are keeping them offstage.
In an update they shared on social media on Wednesday, August 26, the Grammy Award-winning singer revealed that they couldn't swallow and felt extreme pain while on the road. Kehlani went to the hospital to seek treatment and is currently recovering at home. Unfortunately, the doctor did not clear them to perform, which forced them to cancel last night's show at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, N.J. and tonight's performance at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Md.
"After two off days feeling completely normal... I've been up all night unable to swallow & in so much pain," they wrote. "I just left the hospital & am not cleared to sing for the next two shows. I'm so sorry Camden & DC. My team is working on a solution. Breaks my heart to have to ever do this. I do everything I'm supposed to to ensure my health stays up to par & it still isn't guaranteed. We will pick back up in Virginia."
The singer said the tour will resume on August 29 in Virginia. Kehlani's World Tour kicked off earlier this month in Minneapolis, Minn. Since then, they've invaded various major cities around the country and is expected to hit more locations including Atlanta, Nashville, Miami, and Dallas. The tour will conclude in San Francisco on October 3.
Prayers up for Kehlani!