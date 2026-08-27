Kehlani Speaks After Canceling Two Tour Stops Due To Health Issues

"After two off days feeling completely normal... I've been up all night unable to swallow & in so much pain," they wrote. "I just left the hospital & am not cleared to sing for the next two shows. I'm so sorry Camden & DC. My team is working on a solution. Breaks my heart to have to ever do this. I do everything I'm supposed to to ensure my health stays up to par & it still isn't guaranteed. We will pick back up in Virginia."



The singer said the tour will resume on August 29 in Virginia. Kehlani's World Tour kicked off earlier this month in Minneapolis, Minn. Since then, they've invaded various major cities around the country and is expected to hit more locations including Atlanta, Nashville, Miami, and Dallas. The tour will conclude in San Francisco on October 3.



Prayers up for Kehlani!