King Of Norway In Extremely Serious Condition

Europe's oldest reigning monarch, King Harald V of Norway, is in "extremely serious" condition, according to the Royal Palace in Norway. The 89-year-old king has been hospitalized in Oslo since Monday, August 17, due to a blood disease called hemolytic anemia, which involves the rapid destruction of red blood cells. Over the weekend, his condition worsened, and he is now receiving antibiotics for a bacterial infection in his bloodstream. Despite this setback, the palace reports that his condition is currently stable.

King Harald has faced numerous health challenges in recent years, including being fitted with a pacemaker and dealing with various infections. Earlier this year, he was hospitalized during a private trip to Tenerife for an infection and dehydration. Despite these health issues, King Harald has stated he will not abdicate, as he took a lifelong oath before parliament.

During the king's absence, his son, Crown Prince Haakon, is acting as regent. The Royal Palace has canceled all royal engagements, and Queen Sonja and Crown Prince Haakon are by the king's bedside. The king was initially placed on a two-week sick leave, but with his current condition, the duration of his leave remains uncertain.

The Norwegian royal family has faced additional challenges this year, including scandals involving Crown Princess Mette-Marit and her son from a previous marriage. Despite these issues, the Norwegian Prime Minister, Jonas Gahr Støre, has expressed support for the monarch, stating that the country is closely following his condition.

King Harald has reigned since 1991, and his health remains a significant concern for the Norwegian people. As of now, there is no confirmed date for his return to royal duties, and Crown Prince Haakon will continue to fulfill his constitutional responsibilities as regent.