Legislation To End Child Marriage In California Advances

A significant step towards ending child marriage in California was achieved as state lawmakers approved Assembly Bill 1267, which sets 18 as the minimum age for marriage without exceptions. The bill, authored by Democratic Assemblywoman Gail Pellerin, now awaits Governor Gavin Newsom's signature after clearing the Assembly. The State Senate had already approved the measure unanimously.

Under current California law, minors can marry with parental consent and court approval. However, California is one of only three states without a statutory minimum marriage age, a fact highlighted by Global Hope 365, an Orange County-based advocacy group. The organization has spearheaded efforts to end child marriage, emphasizing that approximately 35,000 marriages involving minors occurred in California between 2000 and 2021.

The campaign to change the law began in 2020 and has garnered support from 18 California cities. Rima Nashashibi, founder of Global Hope 365, expressed the importance of this legislative victory, stating, "Every resolution mattered. Every mayor, councilmember, supervisor, survivor, advocate, and community member who stood with us helped send a message to Sacramento: California’s communities are ready to end child marriage."

The bill has faced opposition in the past from groups like the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California. However, this year, Planned Parenthood has not opposed the bill, allowing it to progress through the legislature. The ACLU remains concerned about the potential negative impact on minors who wish to marry or are in abusive relationships.

Governor Newsom has until August 31 to sign the bill into law. If enacted, AB 1267 will take effect on January 1, 2027, marking a significant change in California's approach to child marriage.