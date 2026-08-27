Lions RB's Status For Week One Uncertain

The Detroit Lions are facing uncertainty regarding running back Isiah Pacheco's availability for their season opener against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 13. Head coach Dan Campbell announced today that Pacheco is dealing with a back injury in addition to a sprained knee that has kept him sidelined for nearly three weeks.

Pacheco, who joined the Lions on a one-year, $1.81 million contract, was expected to back up starting RB Jahmyr Gibbs. However, his recent injuries have cast doubt on his readiness for Week One. The Lions are actively exploring options to bolster their running back depth, having hosted free agent Kareem Hunt for a tryout earlier this week.

According to Yahoo Sports, Pacheco's injury history includes an MCL sprain, a fractured fibula, and other ailments. Despite these setbacks, he remains a key piece in the Lions' backfield strategy.

The Lions' medical team has expressed a moderate concern level of 6/10 for Pacheco's injuries, as reported by Lions Wire. The team is also considering internal options such as Raheem Blackshear and Jacob Saylors to fill the backup role if Pacheco is unavailable.