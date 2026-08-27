Newly Crowned Miss Teen USA Hails From Georgia

An 18-year-old from Georgia, Kiran Reddy, has been crowned Miss Teen USA at the 44th Miss Teen USA pageant held in Miami on Wednesday (August 26). Reddy expressed her joy, stating she felt "blessed to represent Georgia and the U.S. and be the role model I always needed growing up."

The event featured notable judges, including Kelsey Swanson, one of the Real Housewives of Rhode Island and former Miss Rhode Island USA in 2017. Swanson's presence added a touch of glamour and experience to the judging panel.

Reddy's win marks a significant achievement for Georgia, highlighting the state's presence in national beauty pageants. Her victory not only brings pride to her home state but also sets an inspiring example for young girls across the country.