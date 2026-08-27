NFL Commish: Illinois Still In Play For Bears' Stadium

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell recently emphasized that Illinois remains a contender for the new Chicago Bears stadium. Speaking on Wednesday (August 26) at the league owners' meeting, Goodell shared that he met with Illinois lawmakers to discuss potential opportunities for the Bears to stay in the state. Despite the Bears' focus on two sites in Hammond, Indiana, Goodell noted that Illinois still has a chance to present a viable option.

The Bears have encountered challenges in securing approval to build on their land in Arlington Heights, Illinois. An Illinois bill that could incentivize the team to remain in the state has not yet reached a vote. Goodell explained, "We want to make sure that Arlington Heights and Illinois have an opportunity, as well as Indiana, to put their best foot forward."

While the Bears' leadership, including chairman George McCaskey and president Kevin Warren, have reiterated their focus on Indiana, they have not ruled out Illinois. According to USA Today, the team is conducting due diligence on different locations.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has expressed a desire to keep the Bears in Illinois and has been in talks with the team. The Indiana site near Wolf Lake is attractive due to its offer of up to $1 billion in incentives. However, the Arlington Heights site would require property tax rate agreements and infrastructure support.

As reported by ABC7 Chicago, the Bears are expected to announce their decision on the new stadium location by late spring or early summer. The situation remains fluid as both Illinois and Indiana compete to host the iconic team.