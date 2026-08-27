NFL Owners Approve Record Seahawks Sale

NFL owners have unanimously approved the sale of the Seattle Seahawks to an ownership group led by the Khosla family. The decision, made during a special meeting in Atlanta on Wednesday (August 26), marks a significant milestone in the transaction process. The Khosla group agreed in July to purchase the team from the Paul G. Allen Estate for a record $9.6 billion, the highest price ever paid for an NFL franchise.

The sale, which is expected to be finalized within the next week, fulfills the wishes of the late Paul Allen, who stipulated in his will that the team be sold and the proceeds distributed to various charities. Allen, a cofounder of Microsoft, bought the Seahawks in 1997 for $194 million, ensuring the team remained in Seattle. Since his passing in 2018, his sister, Jody Allen, has overseen the franchise.

The new ownership group is led by Vinod Khosla, a venture capitalist and former limited partner of the San Francisco 49ers. Khosla expressed his excitement about the acquisition, stating, "How often do you get to buy a franchise that just won the Super Bowl?" The Seahawks recently claimed their second Super Bowl victory, defeating the New England Patriots 29-13 in February.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell praised the Khosla family, noting their familiarity with the league due to their prior involvement with the 49ers. He emphasized their understanding of the NFL's culture and the Seattle community. The Khoslas plan to maintain the team's success and focus on long-term goals, including potentially securing another Super Bowl title.

The sale of the Seahawks follows the 2023 sale of the Washington Commanders, which was purchased by a group led by Josh Harris for $6.05 billion. The Seahawks' transaction is only surpassed in North American sports by the Los Angeles Lakers' recent $10 billion valuation.