The National Football League (NFL) has renewed its partnerships with online sportsbooks FanDuel and DraftKings and has added Fanatics Sportsbook as a new partner. Announced today (Thursday, August 27), these agreements allow the sportsbooks to use official NFL data, advertising rights, and intellectual property. They will also collaborate with the league on betting types and responsible gaming programs.

Fanatics' inclusion as an official sports betting partner marks a significant expansion of its involvement with the NFL. According to a report by Yahoo Sports, Fanatics has secured a non-exclusive agreement, allowing it to join existing partners rather than replace them. This deal also designates Fanatics Casino as an official online casino partner, giving the company access to premium NFL media inventory and fan experiences at major events like the Super Bowl.

The renewed agreements with FanDuel and DraftKings continue their status as leading sportsbook operators, a position they have held since the NFL first partnered with them in 2021. As reported by NFL.com, these partnerships originally emerged after the Supreme Court's decision to lift the federal sports wagering ban, leading to a surge in marketing and customer acquisition efforts by sportsbooks.

The NFL's decision to add Fanatics reflects a shift in the sports betting landscape, where operators are now focusing more on profitability and prediction markets. FishDuck.com notes that the timing of this announcement aligns with the upcoming 2026 NFL season, a critical period for sportsbooks due to high betting volumes.

As the NFL continues to expand its partnerships with sportsbooks, the league remains cautious about prediction markets, a new competitive threat in the industry. The renewed and new agreements are expected to enhance fan engagement and offer innovative ways to interact with the sport.