OTF Jam Testifies Lil Durk Was A Participant In Plot To Murder Quando Rondo

During his testimony, Hester explained that he met Durk in 2007, when he was a teenager. They were in the same gang, Black Disciples, and maintained their friendship while Hester was in prison. He said that Durk put money on his books and even paid his lawyer. Upon his release, Hester said he connected with Lil Durk and joined his crew. At one point during the testimony, Hester recalled how upset Durk was when his friend King Von was murdered in 2020. Von was reportedly shot by Lul Timm, real name Timothy Leeks, during an altercation with Quando Rondo outside of a hookah lounge in Atlanta.



“He didn’t like that people were trolling him,” Hester said, per Complex, about Durk following Von's death. “It was getting to him.”



Hester continued to break down the alleged foundation of the murder plot. He recalled a conversation Durk allegedly had at a studio in Atlanta, in which he first heard about his intention to murder Quando Rondo and Lul Timm. Then, on August 18, 2022, Hester received a call from OTF Boonie Moe, who told him to fly to San Diego with Asa Houston, a.k.a. "OTF Boogie." Durk was allegedly on the call with Boonie but didn't accept calls from Hester or anyone else traveling to the West Coast. Once he got to San Diego, he learned about the plan.



“If motherf*****s catch Quando Rondo or Lul Timm, they gon’ be straight. They ain’t gotta worry about nothing,” Durk said, according to Hester. “I’m just like, ‘Damn, I’m here now.' I have no way to get out of this.”



Hester also testified that the flights were arranged by Durk's associate, Jason Smith. Once he arrived in L.A., Hester was greeted by a Black sprinter van that took him and the others to Wal-Mart. He said they purchased the black hoodies and gloves that would later be used during the shooting. He also received the weapons from Durk's former assistant, Kavon Grant, a.k.a. "OTF Vonni."



Hester concluded his testimony by describing the first failed murder plot. The crew, who were known as the "Navy Seals" to Durk, had originally planned to ambush Quando Rondo outside of the Level Hotel in L.A. He said rapper Doodie Lo allegedly told a weed dispensary worker to have Rondo go outside to pick up a delivery. Hester and the rest of the defendants waited in front of the hotel to shoot Rondo, but they decided to abort the mission due to heavy police activity.



Hester is expected to continue his testimony this afternoon and face cross-examination from Lil Durk's defense attorney, Brian Steel. He's one of three witnesses who reportedly signed a plea deal in exchange for testimony against Durk during the trial.

