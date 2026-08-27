Packers Sign Veteran Tight End Jonnu Smith

The Green Bay Packers have signed veteran tight end Jonnu Smith to a one-year contract, adding depth and experience to their offensive lineup. Smith, who is 31 years old, played all 17 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers last season and has maintained a perfect attendance record over the past three years.

Smith's career began with the Tennessee Titans, where he made a name for himself as a dynamic pass-catching tight end. During his four years with the Titans, he accumulated 114 catches for 1,302 yards and 16 touchdowns. His ability to gain yards after the catch earned him praise from coaches and peers alike. NFL Network reported that Smith's blocking skills have improved over the years, making him a well-rounded asset for any team.

Before joining the Steelers, Smith had stints with the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins. His time with the Patriots was marked by a significant contract, highlighting his value in the league. However, it was his performance with the Steelers that showcased his growth as a player. Last season, he recorded 88 receptions for 884 yards and eight touchdowns, setting personal bests in multiple categories.

The Packers are hopeful that Smith's experience and skill set will bolster their offense. With his consistent performance and ability to adapt to different teams, Smith is expected to make an immediate impact in Green Bay. The addition of Smith comes as the Packers look to strengthen their roster for the upcoming season.