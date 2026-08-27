Passengers Witness Deadly Accident As Airport Worker Is Struck By Plane

An airport worker tragically lost his life on Monday (August 24) after being struck by a passenger jet at YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport in Quebec, Canada. The incident involved an Airbus A350 operated by French Bee, a low-cost airline, as confirmed by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB). The victim, identified as Oscar Robayo, was a 39-year-old ramp agent employed by Samsic.

The accident occurred during ground operations ahead of the departure of Flight BF5761 to Paris-Orly. The exact circumstances of the incident remain under investigation. French Bee has expressed its deepest condolences to Robayo's family and is cooperating fully with Canadian authorities.

Passengers on board the flight, including Matthieu Douvenou, told the CBC that he felt a sudden shock during the aircraft's pushback operation. Douvenou described the harrowing experience of witnessing the accident unfold on his seatback screen, as the plane's external cameras captured the event.

The TSB and Quebec coroner's office are investigating the incident, while Aéroports de Montréal (ADM) has expressed its profound sadness and extended condolences to Robayo's family and colleagues. ADM has also implemented support measures for employees and passengers who witnessed the accident.

This tragic event follows two other deadly incidents at major North American airports earlier this year. The ongoing investigation aims to determine the exact causes and circumstances of the accident, with French Bee and Samsic cooperating with authorities.