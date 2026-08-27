Raptors To Retire Kyle Lowry's Jersey

Longtime Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry will receive the team's highest honor during the upcoming season. The Raptors announced today that Lowry's number-seven jersey will be retired after their game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday (January 10). Lowry, 40, signed a one-day contract with Toronto last month to retire with the team he helped lead to an NBA title in 2019. He joins Vince Carter as the only Raptors to have their jerseys retired.

Lowry, a Philadelphia native, spent nine seasons with the Raptors, where he became a six-time All-Star and was named a third-team all-NBA player after the 2015-16 season. Known for his toughness and all-around play, Lowry is considered by many to be the greatest Raptor of all time. He stands as the franchise leader in assists, steals, three-pointers, and triple-doubles, while ranking second in games played and points. His memorable performance in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals, where he scored the first 11 points for the Raptors, helped secure the team's first-ever NBA title.

Lowry's career spanned 20 seasons in the NBA, making him one of the few players to reach this milestone. He also played for the Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, Miami Heat, and Philadelphia 76ers. Lowry's impact on the Raptors and the city of Toronto is undeniable, and his jersey retirement will be celebrated with special events at home games against Minnesota and Utah on January 7 and January 8, respectively.