Reds Place Veterans Suarez, Friedl On Waivers

The Cincinnati Reds have placed veteran players Eugenio Suarez and TJ Friedl on waivers, offering them a chance to join new teams. This move, reported on Wednesday (August 26), comes as the Reds' postseason hopes dwindle. Suarez, a third baseman, is hitting just .208 this season with 19 home runs and 57 RBIs. Friedl, an outfielder, has struggled as one of the league's weakest hitters.

Suarez's placement on waivers follows his notable ninth-inning grand slam against the San Francisco Giants, which was a key part of the Reds' largest comeback since 1958. Despite this highlight, the Reds decided to place both players on outright waivers, allowing other teams to claim them and assume their contracts. If unclaimed, the Reds will have to decide whether to designate them for assignment, which would still require paying their salaries.

The Reds' decision to waive Suarez and Friedl is seen as a cost-cutting measure. Suarez's one-year, $15 million contract leaves about $3 million remaining, while Friedl is owed over $700,000. The Reds, who entered the season with playoff aspirations after a wild-card berth last year, now sit at 63-71, nine games out of the final NL wild-card spot.

According to Yahoo Sports, the Reds had made both players available at the trade deadline but received little interest. The team is now looking towards the future, as evidenced by the promotion of rookie outfielder Hector Rodriguez, who impressed with a standout performance against the Giants.

Sports Illustrated reports that Rodriguez's two home runs, including a 115 mph shot into McCovey Cove, helped spark the Reds' comeback. Reds manager Terry Francona praised Rodriguez, highlighting his potential if he continues to refine his approach at the plate.

With the Reds' postseason hopes fading, the team is preparing for changes and looking to develop younger talent as they move forward.