Reward Offered For Help Locating Thieves Who Stole Mail From Post Office
By iHeartRadio
August 27, 2026
Authorities are offering a $150,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a group of thieves who stole carts full of mail from a post office in San Bruno, California. The theft occurred on Wednesday (August 5) at around 5:30 a.m. and was captured on security footage, showing the suspects working together to load mail into a blue SUV at the facility's loading dock. This incident marks the second theft at the same location within a week.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service released the footage and is investigating the case along with the San Bruno Police Department. The theft is part of a recent increase in post office crimes, including robberies and assaults on postal workers in the Bay Area. On July 30, a postal worker at the same facility was assaulted during a similar theft.
WANTED: We're offering up to a $150,000 reward for information leading to the arrest & conviction of suspect(s) who stole mail from the San Bruno Post Office in San Bruno, CA on August 5, 2026 around 5:28 AM.⁰https://t.co/rs6iPnK5mx pic.twitter.com/tqXayNxbQj— US Postal Inspection Service - Headquarters (@USPIS_HQ) August 26, 2026
Residents who used the San Bruno post office or its collection boxes, including those in South San Francisco, are advised to monitor their financial accounts for unauthorized activity. According to U.S. Postal Inspector Matthew Norfleet, mail thieves often target checks to alter and deposit them fraudulently.
The San Bruno Police Department and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service are urging the public to report any missing mail items. Anyone with information about the thefts is encouraged to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455. The suspects could face up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted.