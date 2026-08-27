Reward Offered For Help Locating Thieves Who Stole Mail From Post Office

Authorities are offering a $150,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a group of thieves who stole carts full of mail from a post office in San Bruno, California. The theft occurred on Wednesday (August 5) at around 5:30 a.m. and was captured on security footage, showing the suspects working together to load mail into a blue SUV at the facility's loading dock. This incident marks the second theft at the same location within a week.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service released the footage and is investigating the case along with the San Bruno Police Department. The theft is part of a recent increase in post office crimes, including robberies and assaults on postal workers in the Bay Area. On July 30, a postal worker at the same facility was assaulted during a similar theft.