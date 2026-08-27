Rod Wave Says He Offered Boosie Badazz $100,000 To Settle Sampling Lawsuit
By Tony M. Centeno
August 27, 2026
Rod Wave and Boosie Badazz are going back and forth once again.
It all began after the Florida rapper spoke about his past legal issues with Boosie on the latest episode of Club Shay Shay. During the conversation, Shannon Sharpe asked Rod about his feud with the Baton Rouge rapper. In 2023, Boosie threatened to sue Rod for sampling his 2010 song "Long Journey" on his track of the same name off his Nostalgia album. In the interview, Rod Wave said he was just "showing love" to Boosie by sampling him. Soon after the discussion dropped, Boosie told Rod to "stop playing victim."
"THAT WAS YOUR 4r 5 TH TIME DOING WHAT YOU DID TO MY RECORDS," Boosie wrote on X. "NOW U SAYING U WAS SHOWING LOVE N WHAT U LOOKED UP TO WASNT REAL . U WOULDNT HAVE NEVER DID THAT TO ANOTHER ARTIST BUT U DID THAT TO ME CAUSE YOU KNOW IM A REAL N***A... STOP PLAYING VICTIM N LETS IT GO .I LET IT GO U SHOULD DO THE SAME .
At the time, Rod Wave didn't want any part of the lawsuit and asked Boosie to give a number to settle out of court. He also already had a relationship with Boosie's label and knew the "Wipe Me Down" rapper didn't own the song in question. However, he offered to give Boosie $100,000, and he said that wasn't enough.
"Boosie, you need to cut that s**t out," Rod said in an Instagram Story. "You talkin' bout 'let it go.' Ain't letting s**t go. You a f**kin' hoe. You broke my heart, threatening a n***a with a lawsuit, acting like a b***h.. you threatened to take a n***a to court like a f**kin' police."
Boosie didn't long to respond to Rod Wave. See what he had to say below.
« YOU GOT THE WHOLE WORLD SAD FOR NOTHING » 😭— Heart of the streetz 🩶 (@HOTS_twt) August 27, 2026
Boosie with a message for Rod Wave pic.twitter.com/AcfqRGIoy9
Boosie admits that Rod Wave did offer him $100,000 despite not owning the song Rod Wave sampled pic.twitter.com/1FjVknvdmp— SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) August 27, 2026