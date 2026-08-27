"THAT WAS YOUR 4r 5 TH TIME DOING WHAT YOU DID TO MY RECORDS," Boosie wrote on X. "NOW U SAYING U WAS SHOWING LOVE N WHAT U LOOKED UP TO WASNT REAL . U WOULDNT HAVE NEVER DID THAT TO ANOTHER ARTIST BUT U DID THAT TO ME CAUSE YOU KNOW IM A REAL N***A... STOP PLAYING VICTIM N LETS IT GO .I LET IT GO U SHOULD DO THE SAME .



At the time, Rod Wave didn't want any part of the lawsuit and asked Boosie to give a number to settle out of court. He also already had a relationship with Boosie's label and knew the "Wipe Me Down" rapper didn't own the song in question. However, he offered to give Boosie $100,000, and he said that wasn't enough.



"Boosie, you need to cut that s**t out," Rod said in an Instagram Story. "You talkin' bout 'let it go.' Ain't letting s**t go. You a f**kin' hoe. You broke my heart, threatening a n***a with a lawsuit, acting like a b***h.. you threatened to take a n***a to court like a f**kin' police."