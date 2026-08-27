Steelers Restructure DK Metcalf's Contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers have restructured wide receiver DK Metcalf's contract, providing the team with significant salary cap relief. According to ESPN, the Steelers converted most of Metcalf's $25 million base salary for this year into a signing bonus. This strategic move has cleared $18 million against the team's cap number, crucial for a team that entered training camp with the least amount of headroom in the NFL.

Metcalf, who signed a four-year, $132 million contract extension with the Steelers in March 2025, has $80 million of his contract guaranteed, with $60 million fully guaranteed at signing. The restructuring does not affect the guaranteed money but allows the Steelers to manage their financial commitments more effectively.

This development comes amid Metcalf's two-game suspension for an incident involving a fan during a game in Detroit. The suspension has financial implications, potentially allowing the Steelers to recover part of Metcalf's signing bonus and waive his remaining $25 million in fully guaranteed pay for 2026. However, these actions depend on the outcome of Metcalf's appeal, which will be decided by the NFL Commissioner or his designee.

The Steelers' decision to restructure Metcalf's contract reflects a broader strategy to maintain financial flexibility while managing player contracts. As the team navigates the challenges of the NFL salary cap, such moves are essential for maintaining competitiveness on the field.