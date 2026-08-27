Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Finding 'New Normal' Amid Busy Careers

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are finding their "new normal" after their summer wedding.

A source recently shared some insight to Page Six into the how the newlyweds are feeling in this "new chapter" following their July 3 nuptials as they also navigate their own busy schedules.

"Taylor and Travis spent so much time together in the months leading up to the wedding, and they were pretty much inseparable," the source said. "Now they're settling into this new rhythm as a married couple and really enjoying what that feels like."

The source also explained that the shine of finally being married after around three years of dating has not yet worn off for the happy couple, who are all too happy to call each other husband and wife.

"They both still light up when they refer to each other as husband and wife, and there's something really exciting and special about that for them," the insider said, adding, "They're just incredibly happy to be in this next chapter together and are enjoying figuring out what their new normal looks like."